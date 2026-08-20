Death toll from earthquake in Colombia climbs to 319

BUENOS AIRES, August 20. /TASS/. At least 319 people died in a recent earthquake in Colombia, with 260 others missing, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management reported.

"As many as 319 people died, 4,469 more were injured, 260 others remain missing and another 364 were rescued," the unit said on its X page. Moreover, emergency services rescued 549 animals.

According to the latest official update, the earthquake destroyed almost 31,000 houses and damaged 151,995 buildings.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the city of San Jose del Palmar in Colombia’s western Choco department on August 10. According to authorities, it affected 15 departments. Earlier reports put the death toll at 312.