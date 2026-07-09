Trump says Spain agreed to pay more after he threatened Madrid with trade embargo

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Spain "came back all the way" after he criticized Madrid for its reluctance to support the operation in Iran and threatened to halt trade, Bloomberg reported.

"I did have issues, and I still do. But Spain came back all the way," the agency quoted Trump as saying.

"I told him I’m going to stop trading. They made, they honored a request for lots of payment, and if they didn’t, we wouldn’t even talk to them," he added.

Trump had previously stated that Spain was not a good NATO ally for the United States. US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said earlier that Washington was disappointed with Spain’s actions during the US-Israeli war with Iran and with Madrid’s unwillingness to increase military spending to 5% of GDP. Trump criticized Madrid for its refusal to support the operation in Iran and threatened to sever trade ties.