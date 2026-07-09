Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream pipeline blasts

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, according to a statement released by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office following investigative measures.

"Based on the results of the work already carried out and the information obtained, no facts have been established at present that would indicate the involvement of the state of Ukraine, its authorized bodies, or officials in the commission of these unlawful acts, or the issuance by them on behalf of Ukraine of any orders, instructions, or directives regarding the bombing of the said gas pipelines," the office said on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office acknowledged that the probe into all the circumstances of the case is not yet complete, adding that "the collection of the necessary evidence is still underway."

Earlier, Germany’s Federal Prosecutor's Office announced that it had filed charges against a Ukrainian national, Sergey K., suspected of participating in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The agency believes that he and his accomplices developed the sabotage plan at the direction of Ukrainian state institutions. According to investigators, the saboteurs used the sailing yacht Andromeda, chartered in Rostock, to carry out the operation. Divers then attached several explosive devices to the pipes on the seabed.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three strings of the Nord Stream and the never-commissioned Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case over an act of international terrorism. In March 2023, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Ukrainians were allegedly not involved in the pipeline blasts.