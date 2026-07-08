Media coverage of Ali Khamenei funeral draws almost 4,300 reporters — committee

RABAT, July 8. /TASS/. Around 4,300 journalists covered the funeral procession of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iraq’s Najaf, said Saad Maan, spokesperson for the Higher Committee for the Funeral Ceremonies.

"Media coverage included nearly 1,000 accredited international journalists and about 3,300 Iraqi media workers representing television channels, news agencies, radio stations, newspapers, and digital platforms," Maan said. Live coverage began at 5:00 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. GMT) and lasted throughout the day, he added.

More than 2 million people joined the funeral procession in Najaf, the committee spokesperson said, citing early estimates. Karbala, the second-largest Shiite Muslim city, will host ceremonies related to the commemoration of Ali Khamenei at 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

The funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, began in Tehran on July 3. The Ayatollah’s body was kept at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque, where mourners streamed to bid him farewell. Tehran hosted a funeral procession on July 6, after which the mortal remains of Ali Khamenei were transported to the city of Qom, Iran’s main religious center. Throughout Wednesday, the coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader will be in Iraq. He will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9, culminating a week of funeral events.