Representatives from 100 countries to attend Ali Khamenei's funeral ceremony — diplomat

TEHRAN, July 2. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities expect representatives from 100 countries to arrive Friday for the farewell ceremony for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"Guests from approximately 100 countries are expected, including political figures, heads of state, speakers of parliament, foreign ministers, or special government representatives, as well as a large number of public figures," he said on state television.

The diplomat added that the farewell ceremony for foreign guests will begin on Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. GMT).

The farewell ceremony will begin in Tehran on July 3, and on Friday, high-level delegations from at least 30 countries will participate in the mourning ceremony. On July 4-5, the Ayatollah’s body will lie in state at the Grand Mosalla prayer complex in Tehran, where anyone wishing to do so may pay their respects. A funeral procession will take place on July 6 along the main streets of the Iranian capital. Afterwards, the body will be transported to Qom, the country’s main religious center. Mourning ceremonies will be held there on July 7. On July 8, Khamenei’s body will be sent to neighboring Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies will be organized for local Shia Muslims in Najaf and Karbala. The Ayatollah’s burial will take place on July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad.