Ship traffic through Strait of Hormuz has recovered by half

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The flow of ships through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours amounted to half the level seen before the onset of the conflict between the US and Iran, according to TASS calculations based on data on vessels’ movement.

Prior to March 2026, about 100-120 vessels on average traversed the Strait of Hormuz daily. With the onset of the conflict between the US and Iran, traffic through the strait was restricted for security reasons, with around 10 vessels crossing the waterway each day.

According to TASS estimates, 54 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 25; of these, 39 were heading toward the Gulf of Oman, while only 15 were bound for the Persian Gulf. The majority of vessels, 24, followed the route along Oman’s northern coast, which the country had previously proposed. Ten vessels used the official shipping lane approved by the International Maritime Organization, and only eight passed near the Iranian island of Larak.