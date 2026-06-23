US-Iran memorandum makes no mention of Tehran’s missile program — Pakistani PM

ISLAMABAD, June 23. /TASS/. Tehran’s missile program is not mentioned in the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, nor was it discussed by the sides, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said.

"I would say with fullest command at my domain that this MOU (memorandum of understanding - TASS) does not mention about ballistic missiles. It was never on the table, it was never on the agenda and Iran side never wanted to even discuss about it," he said after talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.