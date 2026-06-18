Singapore greatly values relations with Russia — PM

KAZAN, June 18. /TASSA/. Singapore greatly values its relations with Russia, has close ties with Tatarstan, and wants to continue developing contacts with other Russian regions, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-ASEAN anniversary summit.

"This is my first time in Russia. This is also my first official visit, so it's especially symbolic," he said. "Our bilateral relations date back many years. They are based on pragmatism and practical cooperation. We highly value our relations with Russia, with the Russian government, as well as with the people of Russia."

Wong believes that the countries will be able to identify areas where they have common interests for further development of relations.