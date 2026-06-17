Trump says views recent contacts with Zelensky, Putin favorably

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump said he views his recent contacts with Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin favorably.

According to Trump, he "had very good talks" with Zelensky and Putin. "We'd like to see that [conflict] end. I ended eight wars, and to be honest with you, I thought this would have been one of the easier ones, but they're not liking each other too much, and that makes it much more difficult," the White House chief told reporters during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Trump added that he "had two good conversations" with Zelensky and Putin.