Bulgaria is against certain anti-Russian sanctions — Foreign Minister

SOFIA, June 17. /TASS/. Bulgarian authorities do not support a portion of the 21st anti-Russian sanction package being prepared, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova said at a briefing.

"Our position is utterly clear. We do not support sanctions that do not only inflict economic damage to the warring country but to a much greater extent inflict damage to [EU] member-countries. We do not support sanction initiatives related to energy, we need to provide for energy stability of the country," the minister said.

Bulgaria does not also support symbolic sanctions related to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, the minister stressed. "They have no economic effect and may be counter-productive," Petrova-Chamova added.