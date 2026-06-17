Collective West manipulating international law — CSTO chief

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. The collective West is manipulating international law to serve its own interests, undermining the foundations of strategic stability, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov stated.

"Today, we are witnessing the international situation in the modern world become increasingly complex and unpredictable. The existing international security architecture has, in fact, been destabilized. We see how the collective West manipulates international law in pursuit of its national interests, thereby undermining the foundations of strategic stability in the world," he said at the opening ceremony of the "National Security. Belarus - 2026" exhibition in Minsk.

He noted that "the dismantling of key agreements in this area and the restructuring of the existing arms control system have led to an increase in security challenges and risks, including for CSTO member states."

The international "National Security. Belarus - 2026" exhibition is being held in Minsk on June 17-19.