China demands UK revoke sanctions against Chinese companies

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. China has condemned sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against several Chinese companies as part of a package of anti-Russian restrictions.

"China firmly opposes the UK’s imposition of unilateral sanctions, which lack any basis in international law and harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. We have lodged serious representations with the UK side," the Embassy of China in the United Kingdom said.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China has been committed to promoting peace talks and has strictly controlled the export of dual-use items. Normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or affected," the diplomatic mission stressed.

"China urges the UK side to immediately correct its wrongdoings and revoke the sanctions against the Chinese companies concerned. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the Embassy added.

On June 16, authorities of the United Kingdom expanded the sanction list against Russia. Four Chinese companies were affected by restrictions.