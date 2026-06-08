Israel halts strikes on Iran at Trump’s request, continues attacks on Lebanon — TV

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. Israel has decided to halt attacks on Iran at US President Donald Trump’s request but will continue strikes on Lebanon, Israel’s Channel 12 reported, citing a senior official.

"Israel is suspending attacks on Iran at Trump’s request. Strikes on southern Lebanon will continue with full force in the coming days. We will also bomb Dahieh (the Beirut suburb where the Hezbollah organization is based – TASS) if strikes on our residential areas and civilians persist," the Israeli official said.

Earlier, Channel 12 reported that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had held a phone call; its contents were not disclosed. Prior to that, the US leader said Israel and Iran were seeking to reach a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missiles at northern Israel, which the Israeli army claimed were intercepted. The attack took place after an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah facility outside Beirut earlier in the day. According to the Jewish state, the strike came in retaliation for Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel. Iran’s authorities had warned they would retaliate against Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Israel conducted a retaliatory strike on Iran in the early hours of June 8, and Iran once again attacked targets in Israel in the morning.