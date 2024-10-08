Iran ready for any scenario, its armed forces 'fully prepared', top diplomat says

DUBAI, October 8. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared for a potential Israeli response to the recent missile attack by the Islamic republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We are ready for any scenario. Our armed forces are fully prepared <…>. At the same time, our policy is to stop the war," Araghchi’s office quoted him as saying.

Iran’s top diplomat said he would visit Saudi Arabia and a number of regional countries later on Tuesday to discuss regional problems and efforts "to end the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) in Gaza and Lebanon."

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.