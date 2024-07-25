WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The United States has realized that Russia ‘cannot and will not be conquered,’ and the results of the November elections will not change this, Former Honorary Consul of Russia in Colorado Deborah Anne Palmieri told TASS.

"Regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, there is the sober realization in Washington's corridors of power that Russia cannot and will not be conquered, although there was optimism especially with the escalation of the Ukraine coup in 2014," Palmieri said. According to her, "now it's better understood now that Russia is not just a ‘gas station masquerading as a country’ (a statement by the late US Senator John McCain, who became one of the most ardent Russophobes towards the end of his life - TASS), an ‘economy in tatters’ (a statement by 44th US President Barack Obama - TASS), or one running out of bullets, missiles and soldiers."

She opined that a probe into the prospects for a settlement in Ukraine is not ruled out soon, although the fighting may continue for some time. "Russia is stronger and more formidable than what was earlier understood based on miscalculation and lack of knowledge due to ideological instead of realistic thinking," the former honorary consul in Denver emphasized. She held the post for 15 years until the US government decided in February 2022 to revoke her status for political reasons. "Now, with Russia having been tested in battle by NATO through the Ukrainian proxy, I expect to see more realism, communication and diplomacy by the new presidential administration, whoever it might be," Palmieri said.

"It is impossible to predict the future, and any twist of events can change things, but because violence, brutality, repression, censorship and war did not product the anticipated results so far, chances are better that parties can come to the negotiating table and find some kind of acceptable solution to end the slaughter, bloodshed and economic devastation," she said.

Biden's speech

Biden said in his address to the nation that he had decided to sacrifice his personal ambitions for the sake of "saving democracy" in the United States, to pass the mantle to a new generation in the person of Vice President Kamala Harris. In doing so, he pledged to continue to ensure the unity of the coalition of the Western countries supporting Ukraine.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.