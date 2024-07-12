Biden mentions Putin 20 times during his press conference

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden mentioned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 20 times during his post-NATO summit press conference in Washington.

He pronounced the Russian leader’s family name six times during his introductory remarks and then directly mentioned him 14 times while answering reporters’ questions.

During the conference, which lasted approximately one hour, Russia and Ukraine were directly mentioned 20 and 23 times, respectively. He also mentioned China 16 times.