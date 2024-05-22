Some leaders came to Iran for first time to pay last respects to Raisi — government

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. Leaders of some countries visited Iran for the first time to take part in the farewell ceremony for late President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said.

"Leaders of some countries came to Iran for the first time. For example, this is the first visit to Iran for President of Tunisia Kais Saied," Jahromi said on Iranian TV.

According to IRNA, about 50 foreign delegations will take part in the farewell ceremony for the late president, which will take place in Tehran on May 22, at 2 p.m. (local time) in attendance of Acting President of Iran Muhhamad Mokhber. More than 10 delegations will be represented at the level of heads of state, while 20 will be represented by ministers.

Previously, Iranian media reported the arrival of Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Among those on board were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz. Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Hossein Kolivand said that all the passengers and the helicopter crew had died in the crash.