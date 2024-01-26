IAEA chief sees risks of 'major nuclear accident' at Zaporozhye nuke plant

VIENNA, January 26. /TASS/. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday that he sees real risks of "a major nuclear accident" at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"The potential dangers of a major nuclear accident remain very real," Grossi said in a statement to the UNSC published on the website of the global nuclear watchdog.

Overall, the security situation at the nuclear facility "continues to be extremely fragile," while a potential nuclear accident could cause "significant radiological consequences," the IAEA chief warned.

"Although the plant has not been shelled for a considerable time, significant military activities continue in the region and sometime in the vicinity of the facility, with our staff reporting rockets flying overhead close to the plant, thereby putting at risk the physical integrity of the plant," Grossi added.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting in late May 2023, Grossi outlined five principles for the protection of the Zaporozhye NPP, including a ban on firing from the NPP’s premises and toward it, as well as toward its reactors, personnel and spent fuel storage facilities. In addition, he said that the plant should not be used to house heavy weapons and military personnel, and external power lines should be secured. All plant structures necessary for its operation should be protected from attack and sabotage, the IAEA chief pointed out.