{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

IAEA chief sees risks of 'major nuclear accident' at Zaporozhye nuke plant

Overall, the security situation at the nuclear facility "continues to be extremely fragile," while a potential nuclear accident could cause "significant radiological consequences," Rafael Grossi warned

VIENNA, January 26. /TASS/. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday that he sees real risks of "a major nuclear accident" at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"The potential dangers of a major nuclear accident remain very real," Grossi said in a statement to the UNSC published on the website of the global nuclear watchdog.

Overall, the security situation at the nuclear facility "continues to be extremely fragile," while a potential nuclear accident could cause "significant radiological consequences," the IAEA chief warned.

"Although the plant has not been shelled for a considerable time, significant military activities continue in the region and sometime in the vicinity of the facility, with our staff reporting rockets flying overhead close to the plant, thereby putting at risk the physical integrity of the plant," Grossi added.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting in late May 2023, Grossi outlined five principles for the protection of the Zaporozhye NPP, including a ban on firing from the NPP’s premises and toward it, as well as toward its reactors, personnel and spent fuel storage facilities. In addition, he said that the plant should not be used to house heavy weapons and military personnel, and external power lines should be secured. All plant structures necessary for its operation should be protected from attack and sabotage, the IAEA chief pointed out.

Tags
IAEARafael Grossi
Ukraine crisis
Nearly quarter of Ukraine's population forced to relocate or leave country — UN official
According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, over 6.3 million people have been forced to flee the country, while some 3.7 million have had to move to a new place of residence within Ukraine
Read more
Liquefied gas deliveries to Germany stable — official
Many companies decided to redirect their ships earlier going to Europe via the Suez Canal round the Cape of Good Hope
Read more
Russian lawmaker says US Congress would exceed powers by backing asset transfer to Kiev
Konstantin Kosachev made the statement when commenting on the recent decision of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee to support the bill
Read more
Germany takes responsibility for attack on Soviet Union — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Lambsdorff called the siege of Leningrad "a particularly horrifying and brutal war crime"
Read more
Russia, Iran, Turkey call for reopening Syria's Constitutional Committee at Astana meeting
The sides "called for the early resumption of its activities and holding the 9th session of its drafting committee with a constructive approach of the Syrian sides"
Read more
West to be complicit in attack on Il-76 if use of Western weapons proven — diplomat
On January 24, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Read more
Russia urges UN Security Council to condemn Ukraine’s attack on Il-76 plane — mission
Polyansky went on to say that Russia will do everything possible to ensure that "all those responsible for this and other crimes by the neo-Nazi clique in Kiev receive the punishment they deserve"
Read more
West fiercely pushing back against birth of multipolar world order, Russian diplomat says
"The new spiral of tensions in the Middle East provides yet further evidence of this state of affairs," Gennady Gatilov said
Read more
Houthis accuse US of trying to draw more countries into Mideast conflict
In response to Ansar Allah actions, the US authorities announced creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea
Read more
US bars Russia from International Grains Council meeting — Russian embassy
"With such an act, the United States clearly demonstrated that it is ready to violate its obligations as the host country of multilateral meetings," the embassy added
Read more
Hostage deal in deadlock over Israel’s refusal to agree permanent ceasefire — FT
An Israeli official told the paper that the country had offered a "framework" for a deal that included a pause, but it was not prepared to agree to a ceasefire
Read more
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
Read more
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
EU talk about war with Russia meant to divert attention from economic woes — Kremlin
"One must always look for an outside enemy, which is something the Europeans have always been inclined to do," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
KazTransOil to boost transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan to 550,000 tons in 2024
In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, KazTransOil will ensure the supply of 25,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan in January
Read more
Israeli military opens fire at food aid queue in Gaza, 20 dead — TV
Survivors were rushed to the Al Shifa hospital for treatment
Read more
Japan monitoring probe into downed Il-76 plane, top diplomat says
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa claimed that Russia is somehow responsible for the situation around the downing of the aircraft as long as it continues its special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Terrorist attack case being investigated over crash of Il-76
The plane's cockpit voice and flight data recorders have been sent to experts for decoding
Read more
No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says
The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks
Read more
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
NATO expansion process 'not well thought out, undemocratic' — Hungarian parliament speaker
Laszlo Kover noted that Hungary’s parliament backed the government’s position on Sweden’s NATO membership
Read more
Moscow to seek 'articulate' OSCE reaction to downing of Russian transport plane — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry of Malta, the country that now holds the rotating OSCE presidency, told TASS earlier that its government is aware of the Russian plane incident, but won’t comment as it awaits more details
Read more
Israel stopped notifying Russia about strikes on Syria — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, it has been a long while after Israel began to delay notifications until after strikes, and the change is unrelated to the events in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Putin slams demolition of Russian monuments in neighboring states as 'shocking ignorance'
The Russian leader emphasized that Russia lives and operates "according to other principles and laws" and that the country preserves its cultural heritage and will continue to do so
Read more
Hungarian security services bust radical group plotting armed takeover
According to the statement, 11 members of the group known as 'Scythian Hungary,' were arrested in Budapest and other cities
Read more
Novatek can start gas shipments from Arctic LNG 2 in February 2024 — Novak
Arctic LNG 2 project participants are Russia’s Novatek (60%), TotalEnergies (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%), and Japan Arctic LNG (10%)
Read more
Putin expects Donbass, Novorossiya to join Russian space as soon as possible
The Russian leader noted that "the situation now is not the best and far from calm"
Read more
Journalist Hersh says respect for Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping growing worldwide
Hersh also said that, "Lashing out at the Houthis, Biden is showing signs of political panic"
Read more
Year-round marine resort to be built in Kaliningrad Region — official
The tourist traffic to the region will grow by 1.1 mln people per year owing to resort development, according to preliminary estimates
Read more
IAEA chief to visit Russia, Ukraine within next 10 days
Rafael Grossi said he planned to meet with representatives of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom during his upcoming visit
Read more
Kaliningrad Region requiring support in new conditions — Putin
"We should further support development of the region, considering these challenges and evolved new realities," the Russian president stressed
Read more
Russia rapidly increases gas exports to China via Power of Siberia — Novak
At the same time, in order to accelerate construction of new transportation infrastructure facilities, the Russian government has simplified the procedures for approving a portion of the work in the design and construction of major gas and oil pipelines, according to the Deputy Prime Minister
Read more
Russia to analyze evidence of downing of its Il-76 military plane
Accoding to the source, the probe currently involves military investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee and military experts in aviation
Read more
UN received Russia’s request for list of Bucha victims — secretary-general’s office
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday that despite numerous requests filed by Moscow, the United Nations has so far failed to provide the list
Read more
Press review: Kiev wipes out own POWs in plane attack and Chadian president visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 25th
Read more
North Korea reports testing new cruise missile
The tests were carried out by the DPRK Missile Administration
Read more
Hungary supports Moldova's accession to EU, top diplomat says
Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto made it clear that Budapest remains opposed to Ukraine's accession talks with the EU
Read more
Russia, Ukraine show readiness to cooperate IAEA — head
The diplomatic engagement continues, Grossi added
Read more
Evidence of missile impact found at Ilyushin-76 crash site in Belgorod
Military officials, investigators and forensic specialists are looking for metal objects, which are being carefully collected and analyzed
Read more
Putin's visit to Russia's westernmost region not signal to NATO — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia had not asked Lithuania for a direct air corridor to the Kaliningrad Region
Read more
Additional security measures to be taken at Kursk NPP
In November, the threat posed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attempts to attack the plant was very real. Attacks and crashes by Ukrainian drones have been repeatedly recorded in Kurchatov, where the NPP is located
Read more
Info about Il-76 attack shows it was Kiev’s deliberate crime — Russian mission
"The Ukrainian leadership was perfectly aware of the route and method of transportation of the PoWs to the previously agreed location," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
IAEA chief plans to meet with ZNPP management during his visit
"In Zaporozhye, I’m going to be leading another rotation," he said
Read more
Washington-Moscow relations ice cold, deputy UN ambassador confirms
Relations between Moscow and Washington are in troubled waters as the parties maintain almost no contact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his participation in UN Security Council events
Read more
Effort to identify victims of recent Russian plane crash needs DNA samples from relatives
It is noted that once the identification is over, the relatives of the captured Ukrainian soldiers, who were killed in the crash, will be classified as victims of a crime as is usual practice in such investigations
Read more
Terrorists from Syria’s Idlib take part in hostilities on Kiev’s side — Russian envoy
In a joint statement following the 21st international meeting on Syria on the Astana platform the participating countries said that Russia, Turkey and Iran "express serious concern about the presence and activity of terrorist groups that threaten civilians inside the Idlib de-escalation zone and beyond"
Read more
International organizations should condemn Kiev for shooting down Il-76 — expert
Valery Fadeyev noted that the Ukrainian military was "well aware" that the plane was carrying out a humanitarian mission and was being used to organize a prisoner exchange, while Ukraine "initially recognized the attack on the Russian plane"
Read more
Russia has evidence US may start withdrawal of military contingent from Iraq — envoy
Alexander Lavrentyev recalled that the only country from which the Americans withdrew very quickly was Afghanistan
Read more
Nearly 300,000 people from 190 countries may attend World Youth Festival, Putin says
The Russian leader recalled that in Soviet times, these kinds of big events were commonplace
Read more
Turkey formally approves Sweden’s accession to NATO by passing relevant bill
After being published by Turkey’s official journal, the accession protocol is considered approved by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Russia, Turkey, Iran condemn all Israeli attacks on Syria in joint statement
Moscow, Tehran and Ankara criticized Israel for "destabilizing and increasing regional tensions" with its attacks on the republic as they called for putting an end to them
Read more
Putin gives start to production of solar panels in Kaliningrad region
During the launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted that thanks to the launch of the new production facility it will be possible to produce over 200 million silicon wafers annually
Read more
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Read more
Zelensky leads Ukraine to terrible finale, killing his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova compared the Ukrainian president with a drug baron from classic US movies
Read more
NATO sows discord wherever it goes, Chinese Defense Ministry says
Wu Qian also added that China is deeply concerned by the news of the alliance's large-scale military exercises
Read more
Swiss-based sports court to hear Russia’s appeal against temporary suspension
The Swiss-based court will hear the case in a video conference format
Read more
Damaged Rostov-on-Don submarine to be repaired by end of June
The 13th Shipyard is the main contractor for the overhaul, however the Admiralty Shipyard that built the submarine also participates, the source said
Read more
St. Petersburg to host 37 countries’ delegations on 80th anniversary of blockade lifting
Delegations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Cuba, Ecuador, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Uruguay and other countries are scheduled to attend
Read more
Russia never shunned talks on Ukraine, but opponents ignore Moscow — permanent rep to OSCE
According to Alexander Lukashevich, given the current situation, such dialogue should be geared toward "ensuring that Ukraine and Ukrainians are no longer used as a tool of NATO members in their struggle against Russia"
Read more
Ukraine may pin the blame on West if Russia wins — media
The source mentioned Kiev's complaints that Western assistance was too slow and that allies had refused to send all the weapons requested by Ukraine
Read more
Two Russians detained for spying on Russian military for Kiev — FSB
The Oktyabrsky District Court of Rostov-on-Don remanded the suspects into custody
Read more
Kremlin possesses reliable information on French mercenaries in Ukraine, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin is aware of the declarations by French officials who claim that they "cannot do anything" about the issue
Read more
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Read more
West's anti-Russian policy now 'at its peak,' says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the West holds a very clear anti-Russian position, which is determined by NATO, while the alliance's rhetoric "is determined across the ocean, in Washington"
Read more
Ukraine was notified of Il-76 flight but did not put air defense on hold — legislator
"Fifteen minutes before the plane entered the zone, they were given full information, which they received and confirmed its receipt by the Main Intelligence Directorate," Andrey Kartapolov said
Read more
South Korea to boost cooperation with US, Japan in response to Russia-DPRK rapprochement
"The strengthening of defense capabilities in response to North Korea’s threats and provocations is a natural measure to protect our population," the statement reads
Read more
Afghanistan plane crash survivors arrive in Moscow
Their plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport
Read more
Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss nuclear deal, work within BRICS
"The sides reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening Moscow-Tehran coordination in all key areas," the statement reads
Read more
Russia won’t ask OSCE to take part in investigation of recent plane crash — diplomat
On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Transnistria's military accuse Moldova of escalating tensions
Earlier, Transnistrian authorities accused Moldova of restricting the supply of medicines and medical equipment, as well as blocking the export of a number of enterprises
Read more
US is trying to establish facts related to downed Ilyushin-76
Robert Wood noted that Washington was "in touch with Ukraine"
Read more
UN court should recognize Israel's actions in Gaza Strip as genocide — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, the meeting participants focused on the situation in and around the Gaza Strip because "the policy of permissiveness of the Israeli right-wing leadership could lead to extremely negative consequences for the entire Middle East region"
Read more
OSCE has no mechanism for expelling Russia — chair
The previous OSCE Chair-in-Office, Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, ruled out late last year the possibility of expelling Russia on the basis of the ‘consensus minus one’ principle, because it runs counter to the organization’s goals
Read more
Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
"This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it is in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally," the Russian leader added
Read more
Kiev demonstrates inability to fulfill even technical agreements — diplomat
On January 24, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange over the territory of Belgorod Region
Read more
EU not prepared for potential armed conflict with Russia — Politico
The newspaper explains that since the end of the Cold War, the number of armed forces in EU countries has decreased by 2.5 times, from 3.4 million troops in 1989 to 1.3 million in 2022
Read more
Russia always open for talks on Ukraine, prefers diplomacy — Kremlin spokesman
"We are determined to reach our goals. And would prefer to complete it by diplomatic means. If not, the military operation will be continued till we reach our goals," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Serbia may have to chose between EU and BRICS in future — President Vucic
According to the Serbian leader, Belgrade will stick to the European path
Read more
Kiev officials bury themselves in lie on Il-76 disaster ever deeper — Russian mission
On January 24, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange over the territory of Belgorod Region
Read more
Factories need more blue-collar workers — Putin
"Highly-skilled tradespeople play a critical role at worksites, especially these days," the head of state said
Read more
IAEA chief says that risks for ZNPP sometimes near ‘ten out of ten’
He added that the security situation in the area was volatile
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat, Houthi delegation condemn US, UK strikes on Yemen — MFA
Milkhail Bogdanov and the Houthi delegation also discussed the settlement of the military and political crisis in Yemen
Read more
Putin orders to achieve economic growth in Kaliningrad Region
The Russian leader suggest discussing what should be addressed in future efforts and what measures should be included further into the program of socioeconomic development of the Kaliningrad Region
Read more
Putin requests developing expansion of climate cooperation in BRICS
The cabinet is also to develop mutual recognition of tools and technologies in this field by BRICS nations
Read more
At UNSC, Ukraine said nothing about its non-involvement in attack on Il-76 — diplomat
On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
US to begin talks with Iraq on troop withdrawal soon — CNN
According to the report, "the US and Iraq are close to agreement on starting the Higher Military Commission dialogue that was announced back in August"
Read more
Future prospects of prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine unclear so far — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the prisoner swap should be held in absolute silence
Read more
Pilots from Russia’s southern Urals killed in attack on plane above Belgorod
Orenburg Region Governor Denis Pasler said that the plane’s crew managed to divert the crashing plane from populated areas
Read more
Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy air defense system — CEO
The shipborne Tsirkon hypersonic missile was engineered and is produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Tactical Missiles Corporation
Read more
Ukraine ready to continue prisoner swaps with Russia — military intelligence
"We will keep working to continue these exchanges, no matter how hard it is," an official spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Andrey Usov, said
Read more
Russia’s coal production reaches 438 mln tons in 2023, exports - 213 mln tons — Novak
At the end of 2023, production decreased by 1.26%, while exports increased by 1%
Read more
Putin gives start to production of components for solar enegry in Kaliningrad region
The production complex makes it possible to grow ingots and produce monocrystalline silicon wafers for solar cells with a total capacity of up to 1.3 GW per year
Read more
Russia repels four attacks in Kupyansk area, taking out up to 40 Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk area amounted "to roughly 310 personnel, four tanks, four armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles" over the past day
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confirms Kiev was informed about Ukrainian POWs aboard Il-76 plane
Dmitry Peskov noted that how the swap is carried out is classified
Read more
Hamas says ready for prisoner swap with Israel
"Hamas will release the captured Israeli, if the Israeli enemy releases our prisoners," a member of the organization’s politburo Osama Hamdan said
Read more
Treasury secretary describes $34-trillion US public debt as ‘scary number’
At the same time, Yellen believes that the US public debt is currently under control
Read more
Hungary to drop opposition to EU’s new weapon fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the agency, Budapest will approve funding for Kiev as soon as diplomats "sort out technical issues"
Read more
Kalashnikov upgrades Supercam scout drone
The air intake has become automatic, a new battery controller was installed to increase operational characteristics, the company specified
Read more
Houthis announce operation against US forces in Gulf of Aden
"Today, a clash with several destroyers and US warships, who tried to protect two US commercial vessels, occurred in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Read more