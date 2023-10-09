Israel’s ground operation in Gaza possible — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip is possible, Israeli ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi has told TASS.

"When we declared a state of war with Hamas, we meant that the state of war implies everything, including a ground operation," the ambassador said. "When will it begin? Right now certain work is being done so as not to make any hasty steps. It is necessary, of course, to analyze things thoroughly. What is needed? How should it be done? I cannot rule out that it will not happen, either. It is possible that it will happen. I don't know, it is to be decided at the army level."

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of IDF reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide.