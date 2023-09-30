Arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing, ex-Slovak PM says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Western weapons supplies to Ukraine are only leading to more bloodshed, said Robert Fico, former Slovak prime minister and presidential hopeful.

"Arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing," he pointed out in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"It is better to negotiate peace for ten years and stop military operations than to let the Ukrainians and Russians kill each other for another ten years without results," the Slovak politician emphasized.

According to the newspaper, Fico said that Slovakia had no more weapons to donate to Ukraine. He also highlighted the need "to end economic sanctions against Moscow, which he blames for soaring inflation and a spiraling cost of living crisis.".