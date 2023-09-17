Kim Jong Un hopes FEFU will play important role in cooperation with Russia

TOKYO, September 18. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopes that the Far East Federal University (FEFU) will play an important role in North Korea’s scientific and technological cooperation with Russia, the Voice of Korea reports.

"[Kim Jong Un] expressed his hope that the university will achieve further excellent development and will play an important role in scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries," the report says.

During his visit to the University, Kim Jong Un examined the booths of the Primorsky Region and the Ministry of Industry and Trade and praised the "prominent success of the Russian people in economy and in the scientific area."

The North Korean leader also met with Korean students and asked them to "put more effort" during their education in order to play a role in achievement of prosperity of North Korea.