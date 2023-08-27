Niger’s authorities dropped idea of expelling more ambassador at last minute – radio

PARIS, August 27. /TASS/. Rebels in Niger planned to expel diplomats of other Western countries along with the French ambassador who was ordered to leave the country by Monday, but dropped this idea at the last moment fearing international isolation, the RFI radio station said on Saturday.

According to the radio station, Niger’s foreign ministry drafted relevant letters to the embassies of Germany, the United States, Ivory Coast, and Niger, but did not send them amid the disputes among the country’s top brass. Admitting the need to "distance from France," some of the high-ranking military called for not breaking relations with other Western countries "because they have interests in Niger" and Niger "needs them."

Niger’s foreign ministry was instructed to deny the existence of such letters to all ambassadors but the French one, the radio station said.

On August 25, Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, demanded that French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte leave the country within 48 hours. According to the Al Hadath television channel, the French diplomat did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned and refused to meet with rebel representatives. The French foreign ministry stressed that the rebels have no right to expel the French ambassador because "the agrement to an ambassador is issued by Niger’s legitimate authorities."

According to media reports, Niger’s rebels planned to expel ambassadors of Germany, Nigeria, and the United States. Following this, an aide to the chief Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland said that the French ambassador to Niger was the only one asked to leave the country.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Niger’s membership in the organization and imposed tough sanctions on the country. Apart from that, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels set Bazoum free and warned about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released.

On August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government of 20 ministers, both military and civilian.