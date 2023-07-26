Niger special forces, loyal to president, take positions around TV, radio buildings

PRETORIA, July 26. /TASS/. Niger special operations forces that remain loyal to President Mohamed Bazoum have taken positions around national TV and radio buildings in the capital city of Niamey, RFI reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reports that additional special operations units started arriving in Niamey from the west.

Previously, the presidential administration announced that army units refused to support the rebellion, started by the presidential guard. According to the administration, national armed forces are ready to act against the rebels, if the latter refuse to return to their barracks.

"The army presented the rebels with an ultimatum," AFP quotes one administration official as saying.

Earlier this morning, a group of Presidential Guard servicemen blocked the presidential palace in Niamey, holding the president and his family hostage. The rebels also hold the Minister of the Interior.