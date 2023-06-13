New package of US military aid to Ukraine includes 25 armored vehicles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. A new package of US military aid to Ukraine, worth $325 million, includes 25 armored vehicles, the Pentagon has said in a statement.

The delivery will include 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers among other items, the statement says.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the US Department of State said Washington would provide Kiev with additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Javelin anti-armor systems; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 anti-armor systems; Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; tactical secure communications support equipment as well as spare parts and other field equipment.