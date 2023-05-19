Kiev confirms Zelensky’s trip to Hiroshima for G7 summit

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will personally visit Hiroshima to take part in the G7 summit, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov confirmed on Friday.

"Very important decisions will be made there (at the G7 summit - TASS), so the physical presence of our president is absolutely necessary to defend our interests, explain, make clear proposals and arguments about what is happening in our country," he said during a Rada TV broadcast.

Earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing "several sources" in the US and Japanese governments, that Zelensky would attend the G7 summit in person. Bloomberg also said that the Ukrainian president would arrive in Japan on an American military plane after attending the League of Arab States summit in Saudi Arabia.