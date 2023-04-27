No matter how complicated Ukrainian crisis may be, it must end by negotiations — Qin Gang

BEIJING, April 27. /TASS/. No matter how complicated the conflict in Ukraine may be, it must be resolved at a negotiation table, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during the meeting with foreign ministers of Central Asian countries in Xi An in northwestern China.

"No matter how complicated the crisis may be, it must be resolved by negotiations; no matter how complicated a conflict may be, it must be resolved only by politics," Qin Gang said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

He added that "the significant historic background and complex real reasons have caused the Ukrainian crisis to develop to the current stage."

"China and Central Asian countries have similar views and positions on the Ukrainian crisis," Qin Gang noted.

He added that Beijing is ready to work with the international community, including Central Asian states, in order to reach a "common denominator" for resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

On April 26-27, Qin Gang took part in the 4th meeting of foreign ministers of China and five Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats exchanged opinions on pressing international and regional issues.