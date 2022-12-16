Belarus never to become Russia’s enemy — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared that his country will never become Russia’s enemy.

"Yes, we are with Russia. As a sovereign and independent state," he stressed at a meeting on the issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation on Friday. The Belarusian leader noted that not a single Union State program infringes on Belarusian sovereignty and independence. He also emphasized that Belarus "will never be an enemy to Russia," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Lukashenko noted that now that some time has passed since the 2020 coup attempt in Belarus, the correctness of a course toward rapprochement with Russia and the timely nature of relevant measures, including the approval of a package of integration documents within the framework of the Union State can be confirmed.

"I see that now the situation is being ramped up. Especially following these major talks (the December 19 talks between Lukashenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Minsk - TASS) everybody will say that that’s it: there is no power in Belarus, here Russians are walking everywhere and rule the country," he said. "I would like to stress this specific thing: nobody but us is ruling Belarus. These are our functions under the constitution and mine as well," the Belarusian leader added.

According to Lukashenko, an opinion exists that Russia sets unacceptable conditions for Minsk related to independence and sovereignty. "I am saying this absolutely sincerely: with all the difficulties, if the Russian Federation - the leadership - wants to build relations with the sovereign independent state of Belarus, if Russia perceives us as a sovereign and independent state but a very close one, very reliable, where everything Russian - from the language to Russian traditions - is venerated, we are ready to build the relations. Yet we should always proceed from the premise that we are a sovereign and independent state," he asserted.

The Belarusian president underscored the importance of preserving friendly and allied relations with Russia. "We will never be Russia’s enemy. And will never give Russia the cold shoulder. This is the closest country to us, our closest peoples," he explained. "I think that while we are in power, we will adhere to this trend. Had it been otherwise, it would have been like in Ukraine," Lukashenko concluded.