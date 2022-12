KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. An air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and a number of regions across the country in the early hours of Monday.

According to the air raid alert service, air raid sirens went off in the country’s capital as well as in the Kiev, Cherkassk, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Zhitomir, Odessa and Kharkov Regions.