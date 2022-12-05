Protesters leave Ulaanbaatar’s city square, MPs no longer considering state of emergency

ULAANBAATAR, December 5. /TASS/. Mongolia’s parliament is no longer considering the possible introduction of a state of emergency as protests in the capital city have subsided, Mongolia’s news portal Eguur reported on Monday.

According to the news portal, protesters had left Ulaanbaatar’s central square by 11:00 p.m. local time (06:00 p.m. Moscow time). Those who did not leave stayed to clean up the square.

According to Eguur, most of the lawmakers initially supported the idea of imposing a state of emergency but as the protests began to wane, the lawmakers, who gathered for a closed-door extraordinary session in the videoconference format, decided to shelve the matter.