Blasts heard in central Odessa, TV channel reports

KIEV, December 5./TASS/. Explosions can be heard in central Odessa, Ukraine’s Kiev TV channel reports on Monday afternoon.

Also, according to 5 Kanal (Channel 5), a blast was reported from the Kirovograd region. According to preliminary information, the air defense system was activated.

Besides, the Klymenko Time magazine reports about an explosion in the Nikolayev region.

Earlier, the media reported about explosions in Vinnitsa and Cherkasy regions as well as in Poltava region’s Kremenchug, where the largest oil refinery in Ukraine is located.

Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov mentioned explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye region, including in the city of Zaporozhye. An air raid alarm was previously declared across the entire Ukraine.