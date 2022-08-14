Kenya election commission says Deputy President Ruto leads in presidential vote count

PRETORIA, August 15. /TASS/. Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto is in the lead in the country’s presidential elections after ballots have been counted at 41,575 polling stations out of 46,229, data from the Kenyan elections commission show.

"As of 19:30 (same time zone as Moscow - TASS) on August 14 Ruto collected 52.46% of votes cast, while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga 46.87%," Kenya’s newspaper the Nation reported, citing data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

As of the morning of August 13, Odinga was ahead of Ruto. The vote tally is set to wrap up on Tuesday.

The vote took place on August 9.