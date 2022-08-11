At least 3 shells hit area of radioactive isotope storage at Zaporozhye NPP in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. At least three strikes with shells have been recorded in the area of a storage facility for radioactive isotopes at the Zaporozhye NPP, Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"At least three drops were recorded in the area of the radioactive isotope storage facility. The plant’s specialists received orders to move to protected buildings," he wrote.

As earlier reported, on Thursday, Ukraine’s armed forces conducted a massive shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP and the city of Energodar for the second time in one day. Previously, Russian air defense systems deflected all Ukrainian attacks with strike drones and heavy artillery on the city and the NPP overnight and on Thursday morning. Since early August, the Ukrainian army attempted to strike the NPP’s premises and the city at least five times. On August 5, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled a railway station three times, on August 6, they bombarded the NPP’s healthcare facility and a water supply facility in Energodar, and on August 7, another strike on the NPP hit the area where a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel was located.