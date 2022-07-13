North Korea backs Russia’s stance on DPR, LPR developments, says UN envoy

UN, July 13. /TASS/. Pyongyang fully supports Moscow’s stance in regard to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR respectively), North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kim Song said, addressing a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

"The government of DPRK is fully ready to support the position of the Russian Federation on Donetsk and Lugansk," he said.

Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday that a process of establishing diplomatic relations between the republic and North Korea had been launched.

DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on July 12 that talks were launched with North Korea on the DPR’s sovereignty recognition. DPR head Pushilin confirmed later in the day that North Korea decided to recognize the DPR.

On July 13, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol had presented a document on Pyongyang’s recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to DPR Ambassador to Moscow Olga Makeyeva.

The Embassy of North Korea in Moscow later confirmed that Pyongyang recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Russia’s military operation

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.