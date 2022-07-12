US says drone strike eliminates top IS leader in Syria

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. The leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in Syria has been eliminated in a US air strike, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday.

US drones targeted two senior IS leaders in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, the US Central Command said.

"Maher al-Agal, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria, was killed in the strike. A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike," the US Central Command said in a statement.

Al-Agal was engaged in creating networks of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) outside of Iraq and Syria. Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution, the military command said.

An initial review indicated there were no civilian casualties, it added.