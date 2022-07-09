Sri Lankan president says to respect decision of parties’ leaders, says portal

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will respect any decision taken at a meeting of leaders of the country’s political parties, the Adaderana news portal reported on Saturday.

Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe about it, according to the report.

Earlier, Sri Lankan PM called an urgent meeting of party leaders amid mass riots erupting again in the country on Saturday as protesters broke into the president’s residence, with over 30 people wounded.

A source close to the country’s parliament told TASS earlier the political parties of Ski Lanka in the country’s parliament had agreed not to cooperate with Rajapaksa who fled from his residence and was hiding.