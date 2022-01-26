US can’t come to grips with Putin’s strong Russia, says top legislator

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia became strong and independent under Vladimir Putin, State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement on Telegram, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s remark about possible sanctions against the Russian leader.

"Now it all makes sense. At last, the US leadership has made it clear what it’s up to, Washington wants to have a loyal president in Russia whom it can control," the statement reads.

According to Volodin, "the United States is not okay with the fact that the Russian Federation became strong and independent under President Vladimir Putin." The State Duma speaker added that the Russian public understands that it’s not Putin that US sanctions would target but "the choice that Russian citizens made." "You won’t be able to succeed. All of your actions are hostile towards our state, Russia. It has become clear to everyone," Volodin stressed.

US President Joe Biden said earlier, when speaking to reporters, that he did not rule out imposing sanctions on Putin if Russia invaded Ukraine.