UK to note inadmissibility of current situation near Ukraine’s border at Russia-NATO talks

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is set to speak about inadmissibility of Russian troop deployment near the Russian-Ukrainian border during the upcoming Russia-NATO Council meeting due on Wednesday, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office has said in a statement.

"Russia must stop its acts of aggression and pursue a path of diplomacy. We are united with our allies and partners in condemning Russia’s threatening behaviour and we will hold Russia to its Helsinki, Budapest and Minsk commitments," the statement reads. "Any military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs. At the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday the UK, along with our allies, will tell Russia that its military build-up on Ukraine’s borders is utterly unacceptable."

The statement also says that the United Kingdom is working closely with its allies and partners, including the US, "to make clear to Russia that we will not accept its campaign to subvert its democratic neighbours."

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees were held in Geneva on Monday. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council will gather for a meeting in Vienna on the following day. The central topic of these meetings will be Russia’s initiatives on security in the Euro-Atlantic region.