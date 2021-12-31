China, Russia scaling up cooperation in space, energy sector - Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. China and Russia are boosting cooperation in space exploration, in the energy segment and in the trade sphere, President of China Xi Jinping said in the New Year greetings telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China and Russia achieved new records in bilateral trade; we are scaling up cooperation in major strategic projects in the energy sector and in the aerospace sphere," the Chinese leader said.

China and Russia have successfully completed the year of scientific and technical cooperation, Xi Jinping noted. "We are closely interacting on regional and international matters, adhere to genuine multilateral principles and protect such universal human values as peace and justice, development and equality of rights, democracy and independence," he stressed.