Putin didn’t escalate situation around Ukraine in news conference comments — NYTimes

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t seize the opportunity of his annual news conference to escalate the situation around Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Putin’s comments were being closely watched amid statements by the West and Kiev that Russia could potentially invade Ukraine.

"Still, after weeks of ominous rhetoric, Mr. Putin did not seize the opportunity of his marquee annual appearance to markedly escalate things further," the New York Times said. "His comments largely echoed a list of demands laid out last week by Russian diplomats."

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17 released draft treaties on security guarantees addressed to the United States and NATO respectively. They had been handed over to a US representative at a meeting at the ministry on December 15.

The Financial Times said Putin’s comments showed Russia’s willingness to settle issues diplomatically. It said Putin softened his tone compared with his statements earlier this week.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.

Peskov has also stated that Russia does its best to help Ukraine in settling the conflict, while holding on to the Normandy Format and the Minsk agreements.