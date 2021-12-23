Putin says that amid pandemic he lacks contact with near and dear ones

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that amid the pandemic he lacks contact with near and dear ones, but the COVID-related restrictions do not impede everyday work.

"A distance of three meters does not matter," Putin told the customary year-end news conference while answering a question about his daily routine amid the coronavirus-related restrictions.

"We are at a far greater distance away from each other now, but still communicate quite easily. When a colleague takes as seat quite near, practically no difference is felt," Putin said, pointing towards his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who during the news conference stayed at a certain distance away from the head of state.

Putin said that a considerable part of his work involved the use of "modern communication means."

"The work is arranged properly on the whole," he said.

"But, of course, I lack contact with near and dear ones, with friends and colleagues whom I would like to meet and to take a seat in front of. Naturally I lack this, just as any other person," he added.