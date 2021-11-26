Yerevan is ready to start demarcation of borders with Baku — Armenian PM

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Armenia is poised to start the process of demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported on Friday at the meeting with Russian and Azeri Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

"I think that today we have gathered not only to raise questions but to discuss the solutions to existing problems. I also said that Armenia is ready to initiate the process of demarcation and delimitation of borders. Opening all transport and economic communications is also very important to us, and we are sincerely interested in solving these issues," he noted.

Armenia’s prime minister also added that Yerevan is interested in holding peace talks with Baku, stressing that the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement should be resolved within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. "I believe that many issues can be discussed and solved in bilateral and trilateral formats. Direct contacts between Armenian and Azeri officials are also planned," he added.

Pashinyan pointed out that at the meeting in Sochi, Yerevan and Baku came to certain decisions on the stabilization of the region. "What matters is that today we managed to come to concrete solutions for stabilization in the South Caucasus, since the peace, stability and security of people are our responsibility," he concluded.