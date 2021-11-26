Minsk is ready to speak with new German government, but it’s up to Berlin — Lukashenko

"Like normal people, civilized neighbors, we are not interested in war and confrontation here in the center of Europe. I have talked about it several times. We don’t want this. If they [the German authorities] share the same opinion, you are welcome, we will meet tomorrow and negotiate," he told TASS on Friday following the press conference in a migrant camp near the Bruzgi transport and logistics center.

As he said, if Western countries seek to confront, "they will just lose." "They can’t seize Ukraine. Who needs this? Those who started to fall are Americans. There is no unipolar world. <…> They are already under the debris of a multipolar world, while other countries strengthen - China, India, Russia and so on. Powerful alliances have been formed. They are eager to maintain a monopoly, such a treasure. That’s why they are attempting to unleash a war. They don’t feel like fighting, but they are able to start a proxy war. We witnessed how they can do this in Afghanistan, earlier in Iraq, Syria, and Libya," the president stressed.

According to Lukashenko, Poland provoked Belarus when it used tear gas and stun grenades against refugees. "It was not allowed before and it is not allowed now even to point weapons in this direction. They violated the state border. Why? They provoked me. They thought we would respond with force, we restrained ourselves. They have violated everything that was possible. They stationed 20,000 servicemen - not border guards - without telling us and violating the treaty once again. Such troops can only be deployed by warning the neighbors," he noted.

The migration crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where migrants began to flock to since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border, they broke a barbed wire fence. EU member states have blamed Minsk for the intentional escalation of the crisis and called for more sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that in this situation the responsibility rested squarely on Western countries, whose policies had forced people to flee from war.