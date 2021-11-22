Anti-Semitism, Russophobia running rampant in Ukraine, Baltic states, warns Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow turned the spotlight on the mounting tide of nationalism, anti-Semitism and Russophobia in a number of European countries, particularly in Ukraine and the Baltics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, when addressing the participants of the Third Moscow International Conference Protecting the Future on Combating Xenophobia, Anti-Semitism and Racism.

"Unfortunately, in a number of European countries, in particular in Ukraine and the Baltic states, manifestations of nationalism, anti-Semitism, and Russophobia have been on the rise. The outright proliferation of misanthropic dogma is running amuck, while the activities of neo-Nazis and other radicals have ratcheted up," the foreign minister stressed.

In the top diplomat’s speech, read out on Monday by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov drew attention to the fact that such challenges require a response from the world community. "In this regard, Russia’s diplomacy is open to broad cooperation with everybody, including with the Jewish communities of Russia and other countries," he pointed out.

The diplomatic chief also pointed to Russia’s multi-ethnicity and harmonious coexistence, where "various peoples and cultures have peacefully lived together for centuries", along with their readiness to share their experience with foreign colleagues.