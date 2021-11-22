Polish authorities use refugees as distraction from domestic problems, Lukashenko says

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed an opinion that Polish authorities use the migrant crisis to distract the population from internal problems and advised the leadership of the neighboring country not to meddle in the affairs of Belarus.

"They (Poland - TASS) attempted to resolve their domestic and external problems at the expense of pressuring Belarus and show who is to blame for Poland’s problems," he said on Monday when listening to a report by Governor of the Grodno Region Vladimir Karanik and Belarusian Presidential Aide in the Grodno region Yuri Karayev.

"That is why I honestly and sincerely say that I gave an order along all channels in order not to provide them with an opportunity to take it out on Belarus [using] the subject of the border and migrants," the Belarusian president noted as quoted by the BelTA news agency. "They are reproaching us. What’s the point of reproaching us? They falsified the election, putting in charge [of Poland] this [Andrzej] Duda who is running already around the Baltic countries gathering some sort of coalition from ‘morza do morza’ (‘sea to sea’ in Polish - TASS). ‘Morza do morza’ won’t happen," the Belarusian leader stressed.