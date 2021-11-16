EU calls on Baku, Yerevan for urgent de-escalation, full ceasefire on border

BRUSSELS, November 16. /TASS/. President of the European Council Charles Michel held phone talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and called on both countries for urgent de-escalation of the current situation and a full ceasefire at the border.

"With @azpresident and @NikolPashinyan discussion in light of today’s developments. Call for urgent de-escalation and full ceasefire," Michel wrote on his Twitter.

"Challenging situation in region - EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus," he tweeted.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent Syunik region in Armenia deteriorated dramatically in November. The sides regularly report armed incidents, including those entailing human casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku exchanged accusations of shelling each other’s army positions. Apart from that, the situation is tense at the sections of the highway linking Armenia and Iran that came over under Baku’s control under the November 9, 2020, statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijani and Russia and where a post of Russian border guards was set up to ensure the free movement of people and motor vehicles.