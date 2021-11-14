Belarusian volunteers deliver humanitarian aid to refugee camp at border with Poland

MINSK, November 14. /TASS/. Volunteer of the Belarusian Red Cross and the country’s trade unions have delivered another batch of humanitarian assistance to the refugee camp at the Belarusian-Polish border and have set up refuse containers and portable toilets, BelTA agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the humanitarian aid included food products, warm clothes, personal hygiene products, and kindling wood. Volunteers pitched heated tents, set up refuse containers and portable toilets.

According to Viktor Liskovich, chairman of the Belarusian parliament upper house’s commission for education, science, culture and social development, a tent has been organized for a medical worker to consult the refugees. "We must not forget about the coronavirus. We will be warning the refugees about wearing masks to prevent the spread of the viral infection. We are ready to provide them with masks," he said.

Earlier in the day, the upper house’s press service said that more than 18.5 tonnes of food products, warm clothes and blankets had been delivered to refugees over the past five days.

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorated dramatically on Monday, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.