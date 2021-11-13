Azerbaijan’s forces open fire at Armenian positions - Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, November 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops have opened fire at Armenian positions stationed at the border in the country’s Gegharkunik region, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On November 13, at about 12.10, the adversary opened fire in the direction of Armenian positions outside the village of Verin Shorzha (Upper Shorzha)," the statement said.

The fire was suppressed, no casualties were reported on the Armenian side, the defense ministry added.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

According to the statement, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, and the Armenian forces turned over control of certain districts to Azerbaijan. In addition, Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and to the Lachin corridor, which links Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.