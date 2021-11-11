Extended Troika on Afghanistan calls for emergency humanitarian aid to this country

ISLAMABAD, November 11. /TASS/. The participants of a meeting in the Troika Plus format held in Islamabad on Thursday support the idea of emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and express concern over the threat of a new humanitarian crisis, the joint statement following the results of the meeting said made public by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the document, the meeting’s participants "welcomed the international community’s urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and expressed grave concern at the potential for an economic collapse and significantly worsening humanitarian crisis and a new refugee wave."

The Troika also urged the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) "to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including by women aid workers, for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan to respond to the developing crisis."

The Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan is being held in Islamabad with the participation of special representatives from China, Russia, the US and Pakistan and the Taliban delegation.