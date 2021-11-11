US plans to supply weapons to Kiev to worsen situation in Donbass — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. Any ambitions to see Kiev becoming a NATO member are unacceptable for Moscow and US plans to supply weapons to Kiev will only worsen the situation in southeastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters, when asked to comment on the US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership.

"Any ambitions to see Kiev becoming a member of NATO are unacceptable. Plans to deliver weapons to the Kiev regime will only worsen the situation in the southeast of Ukraine. In our opinion, another opportunity to make Kiev stop the war has been lost," the envoy said, according to the embassy's Facebook page. "I would like to stress that only full implementation of the Minsk, implying, inter alia, a special status of the peoples’ republics can calm things in the southeast of Ukraine and help revitalize regional and global security," Antonov added.

The US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership was signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on November 10. Blinken said later at a joint press conference that the Washington administration would continue to work to provide security assistance to Ukraine, including "lethal defensive weapons."