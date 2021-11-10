Ukraine imposes more sanctions over Nicaragua’s diplomatic mission in Crimea

KIEV, November 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on eight individuals for opening Nicaragua’s diplomatic mission in Crimea, the Council’s Secretary Alexei Danilov said at a briefing on Wednesday after the council’s meeting.

"As for the sanctions against those people who opened Nicaragua’s diplomatic mission in Crimea, these are eight individuals, namely four citizens of Nicaragua and four citizens of the Russian Federation," Danilov said.

On February 1, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council announced sanctions against Nicaragua for opening an honorary consular office in Crimea. Later, the Ukrainian parliament approved them. Commenting on Kiev’s steps, Georgy Muradov, Crimea’s deputy prime minister and permanent representative to the Russian president, said that Kiev’s sanctions against Nicaragua would boost the significance of ties between that Latin American country and the Russian region. A member of the Federation Council committee on foreign affairs, Sergey Tsekov, said that Kiev’s sanctions would have no impact on the Russian-Nicaraguan partnership.

On November 20, 2020, Nicaragua’s Ambassador to Russia Alba Azucena Torres Mejia opened her country’s honorary consulate to Crimea in the peninsula’s capital Simferopol. It became the first foreign diplomatic mission in the peninsula after Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014.